We went back to dance class. The music is better and the dancing much more fun than we remembered. We are now well above the average age and that was noticeable when I was approached with you at the bar.

“Tell me you listen, otherwise I’ll feel so old,” I said.

Then came an unexpected response.

“I’d rather not do that, because then I’ll feel old.”

