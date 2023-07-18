A long time ago, as a teenager, I roamed through my parents’ record collection. They turned out to have six (!) copies of the single Je t’aime… moi non plus of the now deceased Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg. My older sister reported that when the song came out, there was talk of it being banned. In a fit of business instinct, my father immediately bought six singles in the expectation that they would rise enormously in value after the ban.

