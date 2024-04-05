All the messages are on the tape, the woman sees that something is missing. She quickly asks her husband to get another pack of toilet paper.

Apparently he quickly picked up an unusual brand. When he returns with it, she reads the packaging critically, with a furrowed brow. I hear her say: “No, Henk, dear, recycled! They've already used this once, bring it back quickly.”

