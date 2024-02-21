I find the perfect kitchen timer in the cookware store. Because I'm curious whether the sound of the alarm clock is loud enough, I wind it up. Too late I realize that the rest of the store may not share that need with me. After a deafening ringing sound, I see an employee slowly walking towards me. “You called?” he asks kindly.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]