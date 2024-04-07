A witch hunt for the alleged red threat seems to be taking place in the House of Representatives, if we look at Thierry Baudet have to believe. After the Czech Prime Minister's revelation about Putin's influence on European politicians, possibly also Dutch ones, there is panic in the House of Representatives.

It emergency debate about it last week, however, has not led to concrete evidence of such political influence. It turned out that, for example, Pieter Omtzigt is concerned about the European elections and possible manipulation from outside; not a crazy thought, since previously right-wing parties such as the Belgian Vlaams Belang, the French Front National, the British UKIP, and possibly also FVD and PVV, would have been manipulated by the Kremlin.

In this way, authoritarian regimes such as Putin's threaten European democracies by sowing division and undermining NATO through political influence. It is disturbing that nationalist parties, such as the PVV and FVD, may open themselves up to such regimes that pose a threat to national security, as I do written before have.

He does not have my political preference, but it is Geert Wilders who, in my opinion, was right during the debate when he asked for the facts surrounding the suspicions. Because although the Netherlands has not yet come that far, a culture of fear is growing in the House of Representatives around the 'red danger', comparable to McCarthyism in the United States in the 1950s. Suspicions based on fear without openness can lead to serious undermining of the democratic constitutional state.

And that suits Putin just fine. He not only benefits from politically influencing the Netherlands and Europe, but also from the unrest, fear and distrust that this influence causes. In fact, one of the elements of hybrid warfare is the creation and exploitation of unrest in democracies. The AIVD warns This has been around for some time: polarization in a country, including among politicians, is abused. If we continue to fearfully distrust and suspect, we fuel Putin's power.

In short: whether or not politicians in the Netherlands, and perhaps elsewhere in Europe, are actually influenced by the Kremlin is in a sense not the most important thing, no matter how strange that sounds. What should remain paramount – partly based on my previous WODC research to unwanted influence and disruption by autocratic regimes in the Dutch port and knowledge sectors – is that we do not allow ourselves to be taken over by more distrust, panic and stigmatization. Then we move towards a total culture of fear. That too is totalitarian, exactly the model on which Putin bases and exercises his power.

In other words, if you look into the abyss, the abyss also looks into you, as the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once claimed. If you look for Putin behind everything and everyone for too long, you start to look at the world the way he does. So yes, secrecy of intelligence and agreements between intelligence services serve a purpose; they are there to protect the democratic constitutional state. However, expressing suspicions based on fear, without being able or willing to provide evidence, can cause just as much damage to our open way of living together as covert outside influence that invisibly pulverizes our rule of law. This is how you become what you swore you would fight.

In that respect, it is interesting to reflect on the Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek and his vision of the Europe that we want to save from Putin. What kind of Europe is that if we go too far? What kind of Netherlands do we still live in?

With a witch hunt for politicians who may have made geopolitical mistakes, The Hague risks practicing politics that is possessed by paranoia. Ultimately, everyone is suspect, and everyone suspects everyone. As if we are all in a hall of mirrors pointing at each other, without clearly seeing what exactly is reflection or real. And when we get to that situation, Putin or any other despot will no longer have to come here and destroy us, because we will have already done that all by ourselves.

