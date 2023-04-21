Summer holiday 2021 my son and I were waiting at Akkrum station for the train to Heerenveen. The newest train of the NS, the ICNG, was on a test run on another track. Two train enthusiasts were busy taking pictures. After some time, the new train departs. One sighs to the other: “What a cute pull-up sound!”

