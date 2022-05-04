I (almost 50) go with my father (almost 80) to the farmer’s wife (just 100) on whose farm my father stayed during the Hunger Winter. My father and I are greeted warmly when we are received in the retirement home. The first thing she asks me, in a crackling voice, is, “How’s school going, kid?” “Okay, ma’am,” I say.

