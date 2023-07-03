My wife and I are both over 65 years old. I am almost 70 years old myself. We feel young and don’t look like people over 65, in our opinion. The exercise equipment in my gym claims that my “biological” age is 53 years old. Recently we were in Greece and visited an archaeological museum. The ticket seller said: “I see you are both over 65 years old, you get a discount.” One illusion poorer and two euros richer, we humbly walked past the excavations.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]