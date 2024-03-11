I regularly lead a church service in the care center. The majority of residents are over 75 and some are lost in memory. Before the service, one of them comes up to me, leans over confidentially and whispers: “The horse is leaving the stable!” It often happens that a confused person just shouts something. But then I remember that he was once a farmer and look after him kindly. A moment later he shoots me again. “Don't you know the expression? The horse is leaving the stable.” I shake my head and he smiles: “Your fly is open, pastor…”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]