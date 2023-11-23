On the way by car to an away hockey match with five girls on the verge of puberty. One discovers halfway through the ride that she is wearing the club’s home shirt. She picks up her cell phone and admonishes her mother for having prepared the wrong set. Mother apologizes several times, to which daughter replies: “It’s okay, mom. I hang up, we can now move on with our lives.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]