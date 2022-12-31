It was a difficult year, with a lot of loss. That’s why I look forward to the holidays. While most stock up on the latest gifts and treats, I go for a swim. The pool is empty, except for a few. Shivering, I pass the lifeguard and mumble “good morning”. “Good morning, dear lady,” he replies with a soft face. When I step into the bath, warm tears roll down my cheeks in the chlorinated water.

