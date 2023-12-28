The last school week of 2023. Also the last tutoring of this year in the community center of the city district where mainly practicing Muslims live. I wish the students a happy Christmas holiday. An eighth-grade student also wishes the teacher a happy holiday: “So we won't have school for two weeks. And no tutoring for two weeks either! How I love Christians, master. So many days off!”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]