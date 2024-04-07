When I want to cycle home after visiting my sister, it is dark. And it's raining hard.

My sister arrives with a trendy safety vest, equipped with lights, that a daughter gave her.

But we don't understand how to put that on. On the back or shoulders, over an arm? The cardigan slips everywhere; I give up and cycle home unsafely.

The next day my sister calls: “The cardigan is meant for Doortje.”

Doortje is her dog.

