A 90-year-old friend rides in the backseat with the two of us to a party. From there he talks animatedly about everyday things. It goes in all directions; present, past, opinions and positions on current politics and wars alternate at a rapid pace.

While reasoning, while parking, he looks between the front seats at the large screen on the dashboard, where the vertical and horizontal guide lines guide me to the rear. He interrupts his story and asks casually: “Is there tennis on TV?”

