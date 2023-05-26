For some time now I have been suffering from a classic bubble trigger. This time too, the square was deserted after the bell was nervously pressed. There was a step in front of my door. When I looked around I saw two children’s feet sticking out from under a bush. The little boy who emerged looked embarrassed. When I admonishingly announced that I would also call him, he looked delighted. “I live over there by that red door at number 7,” it sounded helpful.

