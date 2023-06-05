I do weekly shopping. In the bend between the fresh and the nuts, I use my whole body to steer the full cart through the inside bend, trying not to hit the woman with the basket on the outside bend. She and I exchange glances. The woman says: “Heavy, isn’t it….” I nod eagerly and smile broadly. The woman continues: “…to have a lot of money”. The remark only dawns on me at the checkout square. With a glowing neck I reckon.

