We have to pick up our grandchildren from the recently completely renovated NS station in Breda. We are way too early and drive into the garage. Via the electronic entrance we do not enter the garage, but into a dark tunnel that pushes us further and further upwards with speed bumps. Suddenly there is plenty of light. My 84-year-old husband at the wheel says with a deep sigh: “Oh thank goodness, I thought for a moment I was driving to heaven.”

