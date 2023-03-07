When I get off the train with other passengers I am always amazed at my ability to recognize one person among so many others on the platform. Now also when my husband comes to pick me up. I can see him from afar in the crowd. Happily delighted, he approaches another woman, also in a dark coat. He is visually impaired. I need to buy a new coat.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]