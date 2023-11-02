Tuesday, October 31, a quarter past 7, we are just sitting down to dinner. It is already pouring rain and pitch dark. The doorbell rings. I open the door and there is a sweet little ghost of about five years old standing in front of the door. “Trick or treat,” she says. I take a piece of candy from the drawer and look down the dark garden path. You’re not alone, are you? I ask. No, says the ghost: “I am with my au pair.” I can’t suppress my smile. Halloween in the Gooi!

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]