My Rotary club organizes annual activities for lonely single elderly people. For example, we go to the Euromast with a group of people.

The local newspaper pays attention to it and places a photo on the front page. In this group photo there are many bald and gray men. I proudly show it to my good friend Henk.

He looks for a moment, a wicked grin appears and then says: “Who are the Rotary members and who are the lonely single elderly people?”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]