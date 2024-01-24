Opinion | Gray Ferrari

There was a huge, gray Ferrari in our quiet street, around half past eleven in the evening.

Under the windshield wiper was a wet note with original cock paws – apparently from a boy of around ten. Whether his mother, who had just had a birthday, could come along for a while.

She thought Ferraris were so beautiful and wanted to…

I was moved. But it's a pity that the boy forgot to include his address or telephone number.

