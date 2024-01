Three nine-year-old chattering aunts discuss in the backseat of the car how many beers their grandfathers drink in 1 year.

“Maybe 250,” says one.

“I think 1000,” shouts the other.

To which the third stoically replies: “The doctor doesn't allow my grandfather to drink beer. That's why he drinks special beer.”

