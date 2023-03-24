We drive through the morning rush hour. A cyclist is hit by a car just in front of us. The drivers get out to help, so do we.

The victim is on the floor. He has a nosebleed. A bystander comes to the rescue, he is a doctor. He looks at the man, who has sat down on the street, and asks him if he knows where he is. “Yes,” says the man. A good sign. The doctor: “Do you have a family doctor?” “Yes,” replies the victim. “You.”

