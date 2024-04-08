I am sitting with my mother on a terrace at the foot of St. John's Cathedral. Two ladies sit down at the table next to us, apparently spending a day in Den Bosch.

“St. John,” one begins to explain, “is a Gothic cathedral.”

The other nods admiringly.

“And do you know why it's called Gothic?”

“Well?”

“All those ornaments and those statues that you see there, there on the outside, are all cast.”

“Oh yes, of course!”

