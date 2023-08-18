On the other side of the entrance gates at the station, a tall older man is waving with a five-euro bill. It’s Henk Krol. Or me one Story want to buy for him. He can’t go through the gates. For the first time in my life I buy the gossip magazine. “The last I read anywhere about you is that you are returning to politics. Is that right?” I ask. “I’m going to read that now,” says Krol and thanks me warmly.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]