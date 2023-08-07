Sociologist Thijs van Dooremalen noted on Friday NRC that Koran burnings are a marginal phenomenon and that no bibles are burned.

In the years 40-45 there was a lack of everything in my mother’s Reformed family. So also rolling papers for rolling tobacco from home-grown tobacco and toilet paper. German bibles, on the other hand, were widely available. The thin paper worked well as rolling paper and there was always a whole stack of Bibles in the toilet. It was thin paper, but then you used several pages.

