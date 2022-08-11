During our holiday in France we play the game ’30 seconds’. Within 30 seconds, as many words as possible must be described by one person and guessed by the other.

There is a big generation gap in the way of describing it when our son (14), who was on a team with his sister, said: “The emoji for a cock.”

Our daughter (15) immediately knew the answer: “An aubergine!”

It was good too.

