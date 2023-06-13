With my Curaçao guide I walk for the first time after seventy years through the bario Fleur de Marie, in my younger years a not entirely safe emigrant neighborhood above Willemstad. A few residents sitting on the sidewalk in front of their colorfully renovated houses, look at us with interest and greet us kindly. I tell my guide that I would not have dared to walk here at the time because of my white complexion. She looks at me intently: “Your problem is precisely that you have no color.”

