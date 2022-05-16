It’s a lovely spring day, but inside the office it’s downright chilly. Colleagues complain, put on a sweater, a few even have their coat on.

What is going on ?

A while ago, the building manager set the temperature in the building two degrees lower in order to save energy.

Now the air conditioning has to work even harder to keep it cool.

