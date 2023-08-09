Children always play football on the large lawn with two goals in our street. Even more fanatically than usual during World Cups and European Championships. You always hear that they take the names of their great examples in the game. This week there were four boys playing football. While one of the boys scores I hear him shout out loud “And Lineth Beerensteyn scores!”

