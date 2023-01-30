A few months ago, our cat Floris was run over in front of the house. The grief and dismay were great in the family, especially the children. At the end of that day, Floris was buried at the back of the land, with a plaque on his grave on which his name, date of birth and death were written.

A few days ago my son comes in dragging the spade behind him.

“Come,” he said. “We are going to excavate Floris. He’s been dead long enough now.”

