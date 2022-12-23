Biologist Tijs Goldschmidt will receive the PC Hooft Prize 2023. In the mid-1980s, as a 25-year-old, I traveled through Africa back to Nyegezi, to my ‘roots’. At that time I was unaware that Tijs Goldschmidt was doing research on the disappearance of cichlid species in Lake Victoria right there. The fish that I, as a toddler, crouched among the Tanzanian fishermen, watched mesmerized. I feel a connection to someone who has written a wonderful book about it, Darwin’s pond.

