For the first time, I walk into the aquarium shop in my hometown hoping to find a fish smoker. I want to gift this to a sea fisherman. Soon I see that I will not find such a thing here among hundreds of beautiful fish, beautifully lit in clean aquariums. I turn around but then the somewhat shy or shy shopkeeper looms up. Who said owners are going to look like their pets again? Hesitantly, I ask my question at his request. He is visibly startled. “This is the first time in 25 years that someone has asked me this question.” I apologize awkwardly, but he’s closer to crying than laughing. “My fish are not for consumption, sir.”

