We had received a fine for parking incorrectly in our street. I disagreed and appealed. My daughter (3) went to the courtroom with me and explained to her along the way: when the police think you have done something wrong, but you do not agree with it, the judge can decide who is right.

The judge ruled and my daughter told me at home that the mother on the left had agreed.

