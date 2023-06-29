“Well, what did the lady die of?” Our mother has been dead for less than half an hour and is lying on the bed a few meters away from us. The doctor is talking to someone from the nursing home. “Old age,” I interrupt. She was 93. “Yes, and familiar with dementia,” says the doctor. He lists a few more things my mother was “familiar with.” My sisters and I look at each other. I can see in their eyes that we think the same: if you don’t understand that it’s better to have this conversation somewhere else, you’re not familiar with empathy.

