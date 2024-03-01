Four years after the corona outbreak, these are the bizarre news reports of the new normal. In Antarctica, two seagulls threaten countless penguins with bird flu. In India, a very wealthy couple celebrates a three-day pre-wedding: 9 pages of dress code for guests, 21 chefs for their meals. Cold War: Ursula von der Leyen urges us to quickly get our defense in order. In the meantime, I save the world by separating waste and read the label on a tea bag, with the pressing question: which fairy tale would you like to experience yourself?

