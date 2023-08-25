The father of a girl who failed her final exam by a tenth point has taken the school to court. I also failed at the time, with the same narrow difference. In an honorable gymnasium, where no one had ever failed. My father did not file a lawsuit at the time. After the school called, he boomed through the house: “Son of a bitch, you failed!” And so it was.

