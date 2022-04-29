All conventional wars are similar. I realized that once again when I saw Georgian, Belarusian and Israeli volunteers fighting the Russian army in Ukraine on social media. Immediately I thought of the International Brigades, which fought alongside the Republican government against the fascists of General Franco in the Spanish Civil War.

One of those Brigadists was Evert Ruivenkamp, ​​a 22-year-old communist from The Hague. On March 21, 1938, he left for Spain, only to return to the Netherlands six months later when the republic had disbanded the International Brigades in the hope that Nazi Germany and Italy would then stop supporting Franco.

Ruivenkamp kept a diary in that six months, which appeared in 2019 in the bedside table of his deceased sister. Under the title A Dutch boy on the Ebro. Diary of a Spain Warrior it was recently published, with an introduction and an afterword by Yvonne Scholten. It is a unique and disturbing account of a war, such as the one being waged in Ukraine. In detail and with an almost literary pen, Ruivenkamp describes what he experiences on the front of the Ebro. It is a mixture of romance, violence and camaraderie. His fellow warriors, friends and loved ones are killed in droves.

The most gruesome passage is the one in which one of Ruivenkamp’s fellow combatants is hit by a shrapnel, which rips off half of his head and face. His dead comrade falls against him and all he can do is push his corpse away and continue shooting. There is no second to mourn if you want to survive in battle.

The fighting is regularly interspersed with rest breaks, during which the Brigadists indulge in drinking bouts in village pubs. They often fall in love with the Spanish or foreign nurses there. But disaster strikes here too, when those field hospitals are destroyed by German air raids.

Ruivenkamp notes that the real misery of war is not easy to describe, as it must now be the case in Ukraine. For example, one of his commanders, the German writer Ludwig Renn, said that ‘even the most evocative scene in any of his books gave a very faint picture of reality’. And then he concludes: ‘Of course it is almost unbelievable, so much inhumanity. One has to experience it first to be able to judge.’

He also writes that the fascists mercilessly bomb civilian targets, as the Russians are now doing in Ukraine. And where Putin deploys Chechen assassination squads, Franco has his Moorish soldiers at his disposal, who rage brutally.

Everything Ruivenkamp describes shows that war is hell. You realize this especially when after a battle of his company only he and a fellow soldier are left. Yet he is upset when the Spanish president decides to send the International Brigades home and has to abandon his Spanish comrades. ‘It makes me very sad. Then I realize that the battle will continue there.’ It therefore does not surprise you when Ruivenkamp is shot by the Germans as a resistance fighter on the Waalsdorpervlakte in 1943.