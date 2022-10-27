For the second time I was struck by cancer. The treatment started with chemo. It is difficult for the grandchildren (7 and 5) to give this a place. The parents opt for openness. There is a lot to process and it takes a while, but one day they want me on the phone: “Grandma, if you don’t have eyebrows anymore, can we draw them on?” That’s okay.

