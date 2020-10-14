“Hopefully there will be water when we return to class.” Six months ago the school of Naydelin Núñez, an 11-year-old girl who is in the 5th grade in a rural one in Guatemala, closed its doors due to covid-19. Since then, the vast majority of schools in Latin America and the Caribbean remain empty. A situation never seen before. Most worryingly, one in six (16%) of the region does not have access to water, like Naydelin’s, and one in eight (12%) did not have facilities for hand washing before the pandemic.

The reopening of schools should be done gradually and safely. At this stage of the pandemic, we have some certainties, such as that washing hands with soap and water is one of the most effective measures to slow the spread of the virus. Also one of the cheapest. But, for millions of children, something as simple as hand washing will continue to be extremely complicated or downright impossible if we don’t act now.

The The benefits of handwashing are widely known, but it is important to note that access to water, soap, and handwashing facilities at school allows children to have a more favorable environment to study and develop their full potential. It should be mentioned that the foregoing is not enough if there is not adequate information on hygiene practices that protect the health of students and encourage them to share what they have learned to integrate habits in their families and communities, multiplying the impact of a practice that it can save lives.

The fact that students are not attending schools does not mean that they have to be closed and that the community does not have access to these services. Furthermore, we believe that it is essential to take advantage of this situation to prepare and adapt the facilities. This is what we have done at the Naydelin school, in a remote village of Jutiapa, in Guatemala.

Improving sanitation facilities in schools also has a particular positive impact on girls’ school attendance. In many places in the region, girls leave schools early for the simple reason that they lack bathrooms or because there are no separate bathrooms for boys and girls.

Ensuring that every girl, boy, and adolescent can wash their hands in their school is one of the goals set by the UN Sustainable Development Goals, being one of the main priorities before this pandemic. Now it is even more so. In this race against time, the private sector teaches us that it is possible to help and support the efforts of governments and educational authorities to reach the most remote, isolated and poorest schools.

Unicef ​​works tirelessly with educational authorities throughout the region to prepare and enable the desired gradual and safe return to the classroom. Orbia’s support and global contribution to the UNICEF response to covid-19 is allowing the improvement of water supply networks in Guatemala and the installation of sustainable hand washing stations in areas of vulnerability in Brazil, Colombia , Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru and South Africa.

The pioneering experience of the partnership with Orbia demonstrates that the business sector has the potential to accelerate progress on UNICEF program outcomes. The strength of the private sector, as well as its experience and influence, are vital to change the lives of thousands of children, aligning products, services, research and market reach with their needs. Also to share experiences on a global scale, multiply the impact of their actions and generate shared value. In this context, the commitment to sustainable and resilient solutions, designed for the long term and to minimize environmental damage, is key.

The pandemic has taught us that we are only as healthy as the most vulnerable members of society, no matter what country or situation they are in.

Naydelin will have soap and water when she returns to her school. But what about the other 138 million students from Latin America and the Caribbean who are still outside the centers? Support, collaborate and contribute from the private sector so that this reality is repeated in each school is possible, it will increase the protection of all against the virus and will save lives. The boys and girls have learned in this time the importance of washing their hands, they only need to make soap and water available to them in each school. In this career, the private sector has a lot to contribute. Every drop counts.

Bernt Aasen He is Regional Director of Unicef ​​for Latin America and the Caribbean. Cristina Gil White She is Vice President of Sustainability at Orbia.

