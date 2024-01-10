I am working in the emergency department and want to admit a born-and-raised Amsterdam patient in her late 80s. I ask her about her social situation, so that we can map out the aftercare process in a timely manner.

When asked if she has children, she answers: “Yes, I have two children.” There is a short silence and then she adds: “But one of them has emigrated.”

“Oh, where does he live?”

It remains quiet for a while and then suddenly it sounds: “Rotterdam!”

