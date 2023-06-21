My cousin in his late twenties asks if he can borrow my boat. When he comes to get the keys to the sloop, I advise him to keep an eye on the tank of diesel. There is also a green reserve tank on board. With this you can refill the tank of the engine. He understands that. Then he turns to me. “But what should I do if the green tank is empty?” I look at him in surprise. “To a gas station, of course.” “How am I supposed to know that?” he says, somewhat annoyed. “I drive electric.”

