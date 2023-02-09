After Milieudefensie won the lawsuit against Shell, the organization sent a letter to thirty large Dutch companies. It was an invitation to also commit to the reduction obligations, and at the same time a threat of lawsuits against companies that, in the eyes of Milieudefensie, were unwilling.

Albert de Jongprofessor of private law, studies responsibilities and liabilities of government and business for climate change.

You would think: for the climate, the use of lawsuits and the threat thereof is not a bad development, but a good way to encourage companies to change society. The IPCC endorses that. One of his recent reports states that lawsuits can contribute to combating climate change.

But there are also dissenting voices. Both the Urgenda judgment and the Shell judgment were criticized for being ineffective. And even more: sometimes even counterproductive in achieving the climate goals for which the business is conducted. For example, researcher Benoit Mayer states that both things lead to a (slight) increase in global greenhouse gas emissions.

A substitution effect is also pointed out: if Shell offers less gas and oil, consumers may be forced to choose another party that takes the climate (even) less seriously. Various authors therefore argue that judges should take into account the (in)effectiveness of a (proposed) judgment.

Counterproductive

At first glance there is little to argue against this. Nobody is waiting for climate procedures that do not really help and can even be bad for the climate. But it’s more complicated. Because when is a statement effective, and how do you determine whether a statement has unintended (counterproductive) effects?

I see several problems if the judge takes the effectiveness of his judgment into account in his judgment. I’ll highlight a few. First of all, it goes without saying that a court must have an eye for all possible (direct and indirect) effects that a procedure can have. That is not so easy, if not impossible at the moment. It requires sufficient knowledge and certainty about the (possible) consequences of a ruling. But how does the judge get that?

There is simply too little research into the effects and impact of climate procedures to get a full picture of their effectiveness. This makes it difficult to estimate the effects of a judgment. It is especially difficult to predict what the future effects of a judgment that has yet to be handed down may be. There is a risk that the court will assess the effects of its judgment on the basis of incomplete or even speculative evidence, or that protracted discussions will arise in the proceedings about the possible consequences of a judgment. Whether these discussions lead to an accurate picture remains to be seen.

Another problem is that it is not easy to determine the relationship between a specific statement and certain effects. The lack of effectiveness or even counter-productivity of a ruling may also be due to the policy choices made in response to a ruling, for example because the liable company or government is not acting in the spirit of the ruling.

Nobody likes climate procedures that don’t really help

For example, the Dutch government has taken various measures to implement the Urgenda standard. However, in retrospect these prove insufficient to meet the standard. That was only possible thanks to the pandemic and the mild winter. You can then cynically conclude that the Urgenda ruling has not led to the required policy and has therefore been ineffective. But it is more realistic to emphasize that the policy response to Urgenda came too late and was not adequate. So there was a lack of will to comply with the court order. That should not be rewarded too easily.

Moreover, we also attach little value to the effectiveness argument in other areas. It would be strange to approve environmental pollution from one company on the sole ground that the other company is also polluting. Such a defense is based on a rather cynical view of humanity: ‘I have no responsibility because others do not take their responsibility either and are not prepared to do so’.

The requirement that a climate judgment must be effective is therefore not wise. Moreover, such a demand is impracticable in the context of civil proceedings. Making such a demand can, paradoxically, reduce the effectiveness of the law. Given the state of the climate, the fact that companies have a responsibility to combat climate change, and the worldwide inability to adopt adequate climate regulation, this is not an attractive prospect.