A weekend in London with my teenage daughter. On the morning of our departure we have breakfast in one Pret a Manger. Outside the restaurant, a homeless man sits on a box. I decide to do something good and at the same time create a teachable moment for my daughter. I bring the man a large cheese sandwich and a hot cappuccino. After carefully inspecting everything, he says: “Sorry sir, I am vegan” and I will get the goods back. Out of the corner of my eye I see my teenage daughter doubled over laughing.

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ije is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]