My friend (78) is doing a corona self-test for the first time. We have complaints after a flight with a violently coughing lady behind us. He is elsewhere and I walk him through the testing process over the phone. We come to the last step. “Now you have to drop four drops of liquid into the bottom compartment of the test cassette.” It stays silent for a long time. “But I don’t see any droplets on the swab at all.”

