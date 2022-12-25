Before the end of the year, the Tax and Customs Administration will start paying an allowance to the children of victims of the Benefits Scandal. Many of these children are already (more than) 18+. Just like their parents, these children receive financial compensation. With this payment, the government acknowledges that not only the parents, but also their children themselves are victims of this affair. The amount depends on the age of the children. From ten thousand euros for young people aged 18+ to two thousand euros for the youngest children. But will these children really experience the allowance as a helping hand, as it is intended?





Anne Martin van der Does is the Ombudsman for Children for the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area. Stan Goudsmit is the Municipal Ombudsman for Children in Rotterdam and the surrounding area Yvette Nass is Youth Ombudsman The Hague.

Parents will receive compensation from the government for the damage they have suffered as a result of the Benefits Scandal. In addition, public debts are forgiven. The Tax and Customs Administration cites tax debts and debts with DUO as an example. Private debts are paid off by the government. Such as debts with the health insurer or energy supplier. And parents get a pause button to ensure that creditors cannot get their compensation. Although things sometimes don’t go so rosy in reality, there is a new start for parents, at least on paper.

Additional works

Some of the (adult) children of victims have also gone into debt or started working extra hours in order to be able to contribute at home. A home where the Tax and Customs Administration made life difficult by imposing high recoveries. For example, there are young people who have borrowed the maximum amount from DUO to be able to do their shopping or to help pay off debts with the tax authorities. Or they have pawned stuff. There are parents who have put the contract of the energy supplier in the name of their adult child, because they themselves threatened to be closed. The examples given by young people are poignant and have led some of them to debt.

But unlike their parents, these young people do not get a clean slate from the central government. Their debts are not paid off or forgiven. They are not given a pause button to keep creditors at bay. So with a bit of bad luck, the compensation will disappear towards creditors, including the government. The victimized young people also do not receive compensation for their damage. As adult children, they cannot turn to the Actual Damage Committee. Only the parent who has applied for the childcare allowance can do this.

Read also: Report with experiences of 114 ‘benefit children’: ‘We had to defecate in sandwich bags’



During the discussion of the bill that, among other things, regulates this allowance for children, this was discussed. Motions to help these children with debts have not made it to the Senate. All government parties voted against. Unfortunately, a lobby from the four largest cities did not help either. So politically it is a race that has been run. During the discussion, the State Secretary pointed out that the child scheme was drawn up in consultation with children and that they have asked for tailor-made solutions, financial information and good debt assistance. Is that the end of it?

Angry

Duped young people we speak to are angry about this inequality. Why are they not financially helped with damage and debts, while their parents are? Didn’t the IRS also get them into trouble? And parents let it be known that they can’t make a new start if their children can’t do the same.

In any case, what needs to come very soon is a pause button that temporarily keeps creditors at bay. So that creditors cannot seize the compensation of the duped young people for the time being. In Rotterdam there will be such a pause button for municipal debts for them. In The Hague, municipal debts will temporarily not be collected. Amsterdam has ‘Schuldenrust’, with which debts of up to five thousand euros can be paid off and municipal debts no longer have a priority position. Such a pause button should also be introduced at a national level, so that there is ‘safe money’. During that break time, a solid plan can be made to help these young people out of debt. There are plenty of ideas about this, including among young people themselves. The acknowledgment by the central government that young people themselves are also victims, only then means something. And then this helping hand can contribute a little to recovery. With young people and with their parents.