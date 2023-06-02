I can immediately see that this is a remarkable phone repair business. The boy behind the counter is helping a woman in a real white doctor’s coat. Well, I guess that uniform must be meant as a joke. The woman thanks the boy for her new screen: “I think it’s so nice about your work that everyone always walks away happy.” The boy in his white coat looks at her with a serious look: “I can tell you ma’am, it’s a difficult conversation when you have to tell someone that their phone died.”

Readers are the authors of this column. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Submit via [email protected]