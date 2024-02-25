My mother-in-law was born in 1933, this year she will be 91, deo volente. She is deteriorating mentally. The operation of washing machine, dryer, iPad and TV have become virtually unknown. She depends on friendly people for her dinner and yes, recognizing everyone is no longer easy for her. She needs more and more care. The GP therefore refers her to the Geriatrics department of the local hospital. He says that the first consultation will preferably take place “via a video calling appointment via the BetterDichtbij app.”

