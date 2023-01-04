My daughter (5) tells me that the parents of a child are getting divorced in class and that this has been discussed in the circle. I react quite shocked with “jeez, how annoying for him” and ask her if she is ever afraid that daddy and I will get a divorce. My daughter rolls her eyes. “No, of course not, you’re not even married.”

