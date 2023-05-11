In the bookstore I saw how a woman bought a book I had contributed to. I spoke to her excitedly. “How nice of you to buy that.” But before I could tell that I had written the poems for the pictures, the woman shook her head. “This is for a friend. I don’t like those poems, neither does that boy.” Out of discomfort and embarrassment, I just talked along with the woman without confessing who I was. Before she paid, we both came to the conclusion that Twan Vet is a dick.

